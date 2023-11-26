Stray dogs might be euthanized due to overcrowding at Georgia animal shelters

ATLANTA (AP) — Multiple dogs living at animal shelters in a county just south of Atlanta could be euthanized due to overcrowding if they aren't adopted before Nov. 30, a Georgia animal control group said.

Clayton County Animal Control, which houses stray animals at two shelters, said two dozen dogs faced possible euthanasia due to overcrowding at the facilities. In a memorandum posted to social media Thursday, the group said dogs that aren't fostered before Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. faced possible euthanasia.

Sarah Ortiz, a Clayton County animal advocate, said several animals were surrendered ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.