Strawbridge has 21, Evansville beats Robert Morris 54-53

Georgia News
17 hours ago
Led by Kenny Strawbridge's 21 points, the Evansville Purple Aces defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 54-53 on Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge scored 21 points as Evansville beat Robert Morris 54-53 on Saturday night.

Strawbridge shot 7 for 16 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Purple Aces (2-5). Blaise Beauchamp was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. The Purple Aces broke a five-game skid.

The Colonials (2-4) were led in scoring by Josh Corbin, who finished with 22 points. Kahliel Spear added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris. In addition, Stephaun Walker had eight points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

