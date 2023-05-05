X

Stoudamire hires former GW head coach Hobbs as top assistant

Georgia News
1 hour ago
New Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire has announced his staff, which includes former George Washington coach Karl Hobbs as his top assistant

ATLANTA (AP) — New Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire announced his staff on Friday, which includes former George Washington coach Karl Hobbs as his top assistant.

The 61-year-old Hobbs compiled a record of 166-129 over a decade-long tenure at George Washington that included three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was fired in 2011.

Hobbs spent the last seven seasons as Rutgers' associate head coach. He will take the same tole at Georgia Tech under Stoudamire, who was hired by the Yellow Jackets after the school dumped Josh Pastner.

Stoudamire also announced the hiring of Terry Parker, Jr. and Pershin Williams as assistant coaches.

Parker, a native of suburban Decatur, joins Georgia Tech after spending three years as an assistant at UAB. Williams is a former Yellow Jackets graduate assistant who comes from another Atlanta-area school, Kennesaw State, which reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time this past season.

“Coach Hobbs is a no-brainer to have here, but I’m very excited for Pershin and Terry to have this opportunity at such a great institution,” Stoudamire said in a statement. "These are guys who are hungry to be successful. They’ll roll up their sleeves and work to get this program back, brick by brick.”

Georgia Tech has only one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 13 seasons.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
6h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
14h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest
Georgia officer kills motorist while being dragged by pickup
18m ago
Acuña back in lineup as Braves make flurry of moves
1h ago
Opinions vary on qualities for next St. Louis prosecutor
1h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
10h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top