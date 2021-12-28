Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Storms will hold potential for a few tornadoes in Deep South

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the Deep South as a new weather system moves into the region

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms will be possible across parts of the Deep South as a new weather system moves into the region.

A few tornadoes will be possible as storms develop Wednesday in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center is forecasting.

The area most at risk of severe weather includes Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and the metro areas of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi.

Eastern Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and northwest Georgia could also see strong storms.

The storms are also expected to bring the threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suspect in Georgia slaying captured in East Tennessee
29m ago
Georgia coordinator: 'No doubt' Bennett is championship QB
50m ago
A big year still a blur for US Women's Open champ Yuka Saso
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top