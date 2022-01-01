Hamburger icon
Storms reported outside Atlanta area, more expected Saturday

Storm clouds are seen in the distance near Covington, Ga., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Covington. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Storm clouds are seen in the distance near Covington, Ga., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Covington. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

1 hour ago
A series of storms moved through counties in the greater Atlanta area, leaving some damage and reports of some overturned cars

ATLANTA (AP) — A series of storms moved through the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon, leaving some damage including overturned cars, local reports say.

Authorities had no immediate accounts of any injuries.

News outlet WSB-TV posted images of an overturned car and reported storms had popped up with little warning in counties near Atlanta in the afternoon.

They came on a day when the National Weather Service had issued some tornado warnings in north Georgia and areas near Atlanta.

The weather service urged people in a wide swath of Georgia to remain alert for any severe weather through Saturday.

Storms were reported elsewhere in Georgia earlier Friday, but those tapered off amid scattered thunderstorms.

