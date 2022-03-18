Hamburger icon
Storms leave thousands without power in Alabama

12 minutes ago
Severe storms have left thousands without power and caused flash flooding in spots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms left thousands without power Friday morning and caused flash flooding in spots, and forecasters said more rough weather was on the way.

More than 13,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark in Alabama in the wake of storms that the National Weather Service described as the precursor to additional storms later in the day.

Flash flooding was reported south of Birmingham, where heavy rains that left downtown streets under water were blamed for one death on Wednesday, and more rain was expected along with wind gusts as strong as 60 mph, hail and possibly tornadoes.

A tornado watch covered southern counties in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, plus the western tip of the Florida Panhandle. More than a dozen school systems in the area canceled classes, extracurricular activities or switched to virtual teaching for the day because of the weather threat.

