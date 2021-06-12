Storm stay unbeaten on road with 86-75 victory over Dream

Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the league with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-.0 away from home.

Courtney Williams had 19 points — on 7-of-20 shooting — and 11 rebounds to pace the Dream (4-6), who lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-4 at home. Candace Parker scored 17.