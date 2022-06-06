ajc logo
Storm set to play the Dream Tuesday

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream.

Seattle went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.0 made field goals last season.

Atlanta went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

