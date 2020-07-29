Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain en route to US

Officials in Puerto Rico expressed concern about the potential for landslides and flooding and noted the U.S. territory is struggling with a spike in coronavirus cases while also still recovering from 2017's devastating Hurricane Maria and a string of earthquakes earlier this year that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the island's south.

At a news conference, Gov. Wanda Vázquez predicted the storm would cause power outages. Puerto Rico's power grid was destroyed by Maria and the rebuilt system is fragile and susceptible to failures. On Tuesday, the island's power company and union leaders said electricity failed for more than 450,000 customers when a plant was knocked offline for unknown reasons.

On Wednesday, the director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority told WKAQ radio that he believed it was either sabotage or negligence: “It was done manually.” However, the head of transmission and distribution disputed those comments and told Radio Isla that it was too soon to make any conclusions.

Meanwhile, the governor said that more than 300 shelters across the island were prepared to receive people if needed and that more than 130,000 face masks were available.

“We've lived through several emergencies at one time,” Vázquez said. “I want you to remain calm.”

On Wednesday morning, the storm system had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered 350 miles (560 kilometers) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico and moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).