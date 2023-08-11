Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 68-67 victory

23 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 68-67 on Thursday night.

Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting for Seattle (8-21). Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Seattle, which trailed by as many as 16 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to get within 62-60.

Following Loyd's go-ahead basket, Atlanta turned it over and Whitcomb made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Seattle a 68-64 lead. Rhyne Howard capped the scoring with a 3-pointer.

With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. The Liberty became the second team to secure a playoff spot — with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Howard scored 20 points and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (15-14). Aari McDonald had 10 points off the bench.

Seattle announced Wednesday that forward Gabby Williams would be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

