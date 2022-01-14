Hamburger icon
Storm could slam several southern states with snow and ice

ATLANTA (AP) — Residents of several southern states are bracing for the possibility of snow and ice as a winter storm moves into the region.

Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow will be possible in the north Georgia mountains, with higher amounts possible in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

In South Carolina, 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of sleet, snow, and ice are expected this weekend.

Winter storm watches were posted for Saturday for parts of Georgia, South Carolina and northern Mississippi, where up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow will be possible.

In Alabama, some snow will be possible, with northern counties the most likely to get snowfall.

