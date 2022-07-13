Stonecrest mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

Defense attorney Dwight Thomas argued in court papers that Lary had been “humbled, humiliated, isolated and treated like a leper” since his crimes became public.

Arguing against leniency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevor Wilmot characterized Lary as “not forthcoming” in his conversations with investigators.

Wilmot said the residents of Stonecrest had deserved an honest and dependable mayor.

“What they got instead, unfortunately, was a crook,” he said.

Lary asked businesses and churches that got some of Stonecrest’s funding to give portions of the money to three companies the mayor had created — Visit Us, Battleground Media and Real Estate Management Consultants.

Lary said the companies would use the money for tourism promotion, advertising and rent assistance. But prosecutors say he funneled $650,000 of the funds to himself, using some to pay back taxes and the mortgage on his lake house.

An internal city investigation preceded Lary’s federal charges, with some officials trying to force him out or curtail his powers. Lary took medical leave in April 2020.

Lary won't be required to report to prison until after Dec. 15, giving him time for more cancer treatments.

Wednesday, Lary apologized to his family, his friends and the residents of Stonecrest.

“I let us down,” he said.

Lania Boone, the wife of a former city official, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February. She's scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.