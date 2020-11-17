Stone Mountain group to mull changes, looking to lawmakers

Groups including the Stone Mountain Action Coalition have been pushing the board to change street names that memorialize Confederate generals, remove Confederate flags that fly at the base of the mountain and eventually address the carving. They argue the law leaves enough wiggle room to make changes without further legislation, but the association disagrees.

“There are all kinds of proposals,” Stephens said. “As we vet them, some will make the cut and some won’t. I think in general what the board has been saying is we’re in favor of additions to the park, not subtractions. But that’s to be determined too.”

Sheri Lake, a leader of the coalition, said she appreciates that the association isn't “just throwing the issue under a rug.” But she's wary of how the committee process might be conducted and worries about how transparent it will be.

“When they talk about additions as opposed to change, that continues to concern us,” Lake said.

State Rep. Billy Mitchell, a Stone Mountain Democrat who attended Monday’s meeting in support of the coalition, said he will introduce a bill to make the law “unambiguous,” stating that the association has the power to make changes.

“To be quite candid with you, it’s not a matter of if this will change, it’s a matter of when,” said Mitchell. “At a previous meeting, the folks who run the commercial aspects of the park said ‘look, we’re losing money because of the protests and because of people having this image of the park.’”