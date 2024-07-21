Georgia News

Stian Gregersen scores twice on headers to rally Atlanta United past Columbus Crew 2-1

Stian Gregersen scored twice in the second half and Atlanta United rallied to defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1
19 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Stian Gregersen scored twice in the second half and Atlanta United rallied to defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus scored first when Diego Rossi connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 36th minute.

The Crew led 1-0 at halftime, then Gregersen delivered for Atlanta in the second half, twice connecting on a header off a corner kick by Saba Lobjanidze.

Gregersen's brace came after he missed Wednesday's match against New York City after being shown a red card in an earlier match against Montreal.

Columbus lost despite advantages of 65-35% in possession and 593-256 in total passes. However, Atlanta led 6-3 in shots on goal.

MLS now takes a break from regular-season play, with the All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24 and the annual Leagues Cup running from July 26 to Aug. 25.

Columbus (12-4-7) heads into the break in third place in the Eastern Conference. Twelfth-place Atlanta (7-11-7) is two points behind a tie for eighth.

