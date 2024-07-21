Stian Gregersen scores twice on headers to rally Atlanta United past Columbus Crew 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Stian Gregersen scored twice in the second half and Atlanta United rallied to defeat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus scored first when Diego Rossi connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 36th minute.

The Crew led 1-0 at halftime, then Gregersen delivered for Atlanta in the second half, twice connecting on a header off a corner kick by Saba Lobjanidze.