Stewart, Storm, overcome Carter's career-high 35 points

The Storm (5-1) made 25 of 27 foul shots, and the Dream (2-4) buried three 3-pointers in the final 13.5 seconds.

Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points — tied for the fifth most by a rookie according to the Elias Sports Bureau . Carter finished 11-of-17 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range and made all 10 of her free throws.