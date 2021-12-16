ajc logo
Stewart lifts Presbyterian past Carver College 98-33

1 hour ago
Kobe Stewart had 19 points as Presbyterian romped past Carver College 98-33

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Stewart posted 19 points as Presbyterian rolled past Carver College 98-33 on Wednesday night.

Stewart made 8 of 10 shots.

Owen McCormack had 12 points for Presbyterian (7-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 11 points. Brandon Younger had 10 points.

The 98 points were a season best for Presbyterian, which also posted a season-high 20 assists. Meanwhile, the Cougars' 33 points on 20.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Presbyterian opponent this season. Additionally, the Blue Hose forced a season-high 28 turnovers.

Cameron Knight had 7 points for the winless Cougars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Investigations
