Stewart leads New York against Atlanta after 28-point performance

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
New York takes on the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 28 points in the Liberty's 89-71 win against the Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty (7-3, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-6, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 28 points in the Liberty's 89-71 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Atlanta went 14-22 overall and 5-13 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Dream shot 42.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

New York went 16-20 overall last season while going 10-8 in Eastern Conference action. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

