Georgia News

Stewart leads New York against Atlanta after 24-point game

New York takes on the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the New York Liberty's 94-89 loss to the Minnesota Lynx
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (7-9, 3-6 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-3, 10-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -14; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the New York Liberty's 94-89 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty's record in Eastern Conference play is 10-1. New York is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dream's record in Eastern Conference games is 3-6. Atlanta averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

New York scores 88.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 80.5 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game New York allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 19.3 points and 6.7 assists for the Liberty.

Tina Charles is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett man sues state to nullify new city of Mulberry

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: AP

As COVID cases rise, CDC recommends everyone get an updated shot this fall

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prosecutors play security footage from deadly Elleven45 club shooting
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna drives in 3, Charlie Morton holds former team to 3 hits as Braves beat...
Allisha Gray scores 17 to help the Dream end a 3-game losing streak with a 78-74 win over...
Judge temporarily blocks Georgia law that limits people or groups to posting 3 bonds a...
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event