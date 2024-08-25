Georgia News

Stewart Cink wins The Ally Challenge for his 1st PGA Tour Champions title

Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory
4 minutes ago

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory.

The 51-year-old Cink, the 2009 British Open champion, won in his 10th career start on the 50-and-over tour. He became the 22nd player to win on each of the PGA Tour's three tours — the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

Cink finished at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills to match the tournament record set by Joe Durant in 2021. The eight-time PGA Tour winner has made 14 starts this season, the best a tie for 24th in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

K.J. Choi was second after a 67. Mike Weir (64) was another stroke back, and Darren Clarke (67) followed at 10 under.

Bernhard Langer (65) was 9 under with David Duval (65), Bob Estes (70), Steve Allan (71) and David Branshaw (71). The 66-year-old Langer has a record 46 PGA Tour Champions victories.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Adam Scott builds a 3-shot lead in hopes of getting to FedEx Cup finale
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to leading BMW Championship
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley takes a 1-shot lead over Adam Scott at BMW Championship
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

DJ Herz and CJ Abrams help the Nationals knock off the Braves 5-11h ago
Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway
Braves take on the Nationals on home winning streak
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role