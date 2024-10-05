Stewart and Huff have 7 of Jacksonville State's 8 rushing TDs in 63-24 win over Kennesaw St.

The Owls went three-and-out on the game's opening possession before Stewart — who ripped off a 25-yard run on the Jacksonville State's first play from scrimmage — ran it in from the 1 to make it 7-0 with 10:54 left in the first quarter. The Owls responded with a 13-play, 62-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 50 seconds off the clock but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Austin Welch.

Huff scored on a 6-yard run with 11:35 remaining in the first half and Stewart ran for a 9-yard TD, but Qua Ashley returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yard for a touchdown to trim Kennesaw State's deficit to 21-10 with 6:56 to go in the first half.

JeRico Washington Jr. forced a fumble that was recovered at the KSU 33 by Milon Jones and 12 plays later, on third-and-goal from the 7, Davis Bryson hit Carson Kent in the end zone to make it a four-point game. Garrison Rippa kicked a 34-yard field goal as time in the first half expired but a false start penalty backed up Jacksonville State to the 21 and Adam Watkins blocked the ensuing attempt to end the second quarter and the Gamecocks led 21-17.

JSU squashed any momentum the Owls took into halftime with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter that culminated when Huff ran it in from the 14. Zechariah Poyser picked off a pass from Bryson and, after a personal foul against Kennesaw State and a 46-yard run by Huff, Stewart ran in it from the 1 to make it 35-17 with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

Jabari Mack returned an interception 30 yards for a score to make it 49-17 about a minute into the fourth quarter and Mike Franklin's 23-yard touchdown run with 1:22 remaining capped the scoring.

Michael Benefield led Kennesaw State with 113 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD run.

Jacksonville State (2-3), which beat Southern Miss 44-7 last week, has won back-to-back games following its first 0-3 start since 2005.

