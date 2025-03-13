Georgia News
Georgia News

Stevenson, Grambling beat Southern 65-62 in OT in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points, including five in the overtime, as the Grambling Tigers took down the Southern Jaguars 65-62 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points, five in the overtime, as Grambling knocked off Southern 65-62 on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Grambling, the defending tournament champion, will face either Alabama State or Texas Southern in the semifinals on Friday. Alabama State and Texas Southern play their quarterfinal on Thursday.

Stevenson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (12-21). Kintavious Dozier added 11 points while shooting 2 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. James Flippin shot 2 of 14 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The top-seeded Jaguars (20-12) were led in scoring by Dionjahe Thomas, who finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Cam Amboree added 12 points for Southern. Michael Jacobs finished with 10 points and two steals.

Grambling's 17-0 second-half run erased a 12(point deficit and gave the Tigers the lead at 49-44 with 1:54 left in the half. Southern forced overtime when Brentay Noel dunked at the end of a wild scramble with 2 seconds left in regulation.

Three-pointers by Dozier, Stevenson and Louis Hutchinson helped Grambling prevail in overtime. Dozier made two free throws with two seconds left to wrap it up.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia head coach Mike White waves to fans after beating Vanderbilt 79-68 during an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia basketball dominates second half in regular-season finale win over Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, the longest in the SEC. UGA also notched the sixth 20-win season in program history.

Bulldogs exit SEC Tournament quickly with loss to Oklahoma

39m ago

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

11m ago

Jeremiah Fears scores 29 points, Oklahoma beats Georgia 81-75 in the SEC Tournament first round

24m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

24m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?