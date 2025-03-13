Stevenson, Grambling beat Southern 65-62 in OT in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTA (AP) — Mikale Stevenson scored 17 points, five in the overtime, as Grambling knocked off Southern 65-62 on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Grambling, the defending tournament champion, will face either Alabama State or Texas Southern in the semifinals on Friday. Alabama State and Texas Southern play their quarterfinal on Thursday.

Stevenson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (12-21). Kintavious Dozier added 11 points while shooting 2 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. James Flippin shot 2 of 14 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.