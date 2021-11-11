ajc logo
Stetson squares up against Ga. Tech

Stetson visits Georgia Tech in an early season matchup

Stetson (1-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson goes up against Georgia Tech in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Hatters gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 60.8 per contest. Georgia Tech went 4-3 in non-conference play, averaging 82.6 points and allowing 76.6 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

