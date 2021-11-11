Stetson squares up against Ga. Tech

Stetson (1-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-1)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stetson goes up against Georgia Tech in an early season matchup.
DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Hatters gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 60.8 per contest. Georgia Tech went 4-3 in non-conference play, averaging 82.6 points and allowing 76.6 per game in the process.


