Stetson hosts Mercer after Johnson's 24-point performance

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Mercer Bears (4-4) at Stetson Hatters (1-7)

DeLand, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

The Hatters have gone 1-1 in home games. Stetson has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 0-3 away from home. Mercer scores 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Stetson's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Stetson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is shooting 54.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hatters.

Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

