Stephens scores 27 to lead VMI over Mercer 85-79

1 hour ago
Jake Stephens had 27 points and 10 rebounds as VMI topped Mercer 85-79

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 27 points and 10 rebounds as VMI defeated Mercer 85-79 on Thursday night.

Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and he also had five assists.

Trey Bonham had 19 points and six rebounds for VMI (15-10, 8-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kamdyn Curfman added 13 points.

Shawn Walker Jr. had 18 points for the Bears (13-13, 6-7). James Glisson III added 17 points. Felipe Haase had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Keydets leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated VMI 97-91 on Jan. 13.

