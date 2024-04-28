Georgia News

Stephen Ames celebrates 60th birthday with successful title defense in Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Stephen Ames celebrated his 60th birthday with a successful title defense in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory
21 minutes ago

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Stephen Ames celebrated his 60th birthday with a successful title defense in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.

A stroke behind Paul Broadhurst after matching the tournament record Saturday with a 64, Ames had two eagles in the final round. He won by four strokes, finishing at 14-under 202 at TPC Sugarloaf for his record third victory in the event.

Broadhurst, the 58-year-old Englishman coming off a victory last week in the Invited Celebrity Classic, closed with a 72 to tie for second with Doug Barron (69). K.J. Choi (70) and Steven Alker (71) were 9 under.

Ames become the first multiple winner this year on the tour, also taking the Chubb Classic in February. He has six victories in his last 29 starts after winning twice in his first 175 — the first at TPC Sugarloaf in 2017 — on the 50-and-over tour. A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad and Tobago, Ames won four times on the PGA Tour.

Ames opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, eagled the par-5 sixth and par-4 13th and birdied the par-4 14th. He bogeyed the par-4 15th and 17th and birdied the par-5 18th.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation1h ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves walk-off Guardians in series-finale

Credit: Ben Hendren

Two injured in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
2h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

OPINION: College Park’s underhanded decision

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: White House correspondents' dinner alongside Gaza war protest
The Latest

Credit: AP

Riley's RBI single in 10th lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Guardians and Atlanta takes 2 of...
54m ago
Republicans seeking Georgia congressional seat debate limits on abortion and immigration
1h ago
NFL mock draft 2025: Titans take Carson Beck No. 1; Giants select Shedeur Sanders in top...
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic