WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
Stellantis, Archer Aviation partner on electric aircraft

Georgia News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
Automaker Stellantis is teaming with Archer Aviation to create an electric aircraft.

Stellantis, created in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, will provide manufacturing technology and expertise, personnel and capital to the joint project.

The plane, named Midnight, will be able to carry a pilot and four passengers. The aircraft will have a range of of 100 miles (160.9 kilometers), optimally making back-to-back trips of around 20 miles, with a charging time of about 10 minutes in-between.

The aircraft will be produced at Archer's plant in Covington, Georgia, about 30 minutes southeast of Atlanta. Production is expected to start in 2024.

Stellantis has been attempting to advance its electric vehicle capabilities. The company, based in Amsterdam, announced in May that it was investing $3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center.

