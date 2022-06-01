Steelers' Tuitt retires: 'Called to move beyond the sport'

“My brother was hurting last year,” Heyward said last week. “And he had to do some things in his life to get right. His knee wasn't right. I can't imagine being in the situation he went through, but I think he's in a much better place.”

Yet rather than line up alongside Heyward, Tuitt instead will get on with his life's work.

“I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football,” Tuitt said. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field.”

The Steelers gave Tuitt plenty of room to sort out his future during the offseason while also adding depth at the position should Tuitt opt not to come back. Pittsburgh re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams and drafted defensive end DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M in the third round of the draft.

How they replace Tuitt will be sorted out over the coming months.

“His success both on and off the field speaks volumes for who he is as a person and a player,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. “Stephon has always handled himself with class and maturity as he continues to be a great husband, father, son and family man in his personal life. ... We are excited for what lies ahead in his life and will continue to support him in any way we can.”

