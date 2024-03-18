BreakingNews
Trump, co-defendants ask to appeal judge's decision not to remove DA Willis
Steelers sign special teams ace Killebrew to 2-year deal, WR Van Jefferson to 1-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew jogs off the field the field following an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Steelers signed Killebrew, an All-Pro as a special teamer last season, to a two-year deal Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Credit: AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract on Monday and also came to terms with wide receiver Van Jefferson on a one-year deal.

Killebrew, a safety, earned All-Pro honors for the first time as a special teams selection in 2023. He collected 13 tackles in kick coverage and blocked a punt that turned into a momentum-shifting safety in a victory over Baltimore on Oct. 8.

The 30-year-old Killebrew also played 111 snaps on defense, his highest total since joining the Steelers in 2021 after five seasons in Detroit.

Jefferson joins Pittsburgh after splitting time between Atlanta and the Los Angeles Rams last season. The 27-year-old Jefferson has 113 career receptions for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns in 61 career games, most of them with the Rams.

The Steelers are in serious need of depth at wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to Carolina last week and letting Miles Boykin go in free agency, leaving George Pickens and Calvin Austin as the only receivers on the roster who caught passes with the team in 2023.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jefferson to a one-year deal Monday, March 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: AP

