Steelers RB Najee Harris expects to play against Falcons

Harris practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his abdomen late in the first half of a 24-17 victory over Indianapolis on Monday night. Harris said he “felt good” and sees no reason why he won't be in the lineup as Pittsburgh (4-7) tries to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Harris walked off the field against the Colts grimacing in pain, though he's not sure exactly when he was injured. The 2021 first-round pick had run for 35 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season before exiting. The pain grew to the extent that Harris said he went to the hospital for evaluation.