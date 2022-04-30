Steelers grab Georgia WR George Pickens in 2nd round

The selection continues a generational shift on offense that began in earnest last April when the Steelers grabbed running back Najee Harris in the first round and tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second.

Pittsburgh used the 20th overall pick in this year's draft to take Kenny Pickett, who threw 42 touchdowns last season for the University of Pittsburgh on his way to winning ACC Player of the Year.

Pickens gives whomever the starting quarterback will be in Week 1 — whether it's Pickett, Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph — another big target to join the 6-4 Claypool and the 6-5 Freiermuth.

Canada believes he can have Claypool or Pickens line up in the slot despite their size and the fact all three of Pittsburgh's top receivers can get downfield — Pickens ran the 40-yard dash in a respectable 4.47 seconds — should only make the Steelers that much harder to defend.

“The more weapons you have the better,” Canada said. "The more competition you have in any room, the better.”

