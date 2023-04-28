BreakingNews
Steelers bring CB Joey Porter Jr. home in NFL draft
Steelers bring CB Joey Porter Jr. home in NFL draft

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By WILL GRAVES, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Joey Porter Jr. is going home to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Porter Jr. is going home to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Penn State cornerback and Pittsburgh native with the first pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Porter, the son of former Steelers linebacker and assistant coach Joey Porter Sr., played high school football in Pittsburgh's northern suburbs before spending four seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Porter joins a cornerback group in need of an influx of youth and talent. The team signed veteran Patrick Peterson during the offseason but lost Cam Sutton to Detroit in free agency.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Porter gives the Steelers a cornerback with size and the skills necessary to play in a defense that thrives on blitzing, frequently forcing the defensive backs to play man to man.

The elder Porter spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh as a player from 1999-2006, winning a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl three times. He returned for a stint as an assistant on Mike Tomlin's staff from 2014-19.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

