State patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in stolen car

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said the driver of a stolen vehicle was killed Tuesday morning when the car crashed during a chase.
Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie Stallings said the crash happened after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Ga. 400, news outlets reported.
Stallings said Sandy Springs police were pursuing the stolen vehicle when the driver made an “erratic lane change” while exiting the highway at Northridge Road.
The car left the roadway and hit several trees, killing the driver, Stallings said.
One passenger was injured and taken to Atlanta hospital, Stallings said. The two other passengers were taken into custody. The driver and passengers' names weren't immediately released.
The exit ramp was closed for more than four hours but reopened around 7:30 a.m.