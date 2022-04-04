State official accused of faking pregnancies pleads guilty

Robin Folsom was sentenced to five years of probation, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, was also ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to the state.

Folsom, 43, had supervised the agency’s marketing and media communications. In October 2020, she told human resources officials that she was pregnant, and then announced that she had given birth in May 2021, according to the state Office of the Inspector General.