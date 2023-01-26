State of emergency declared over Atlanta 'Cop City' protest

Authorities arrested six people Saturday night on charges including domestic terrorism and said unspecified “explosives” were recovered. The violent protesters were a subsection of hundreds of demonstrators who marched to mourn the death of the protester, who went by the name Tortuguita.

Tortuguita, whose given name was Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was killed Jan. 18 as authorities were clearing a small group of protesters from the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center that activists have dubbed “Cop City.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said Tortuguita was killed by officers after shooting and seriously wounding a state trooper in the abdomen. The bureau says the bullet came from a handgun that Tortuguita purchased legally in 2020.

Activists have questioned officials’ version of the incident, calling it a “murder” and demanding an independent investigation.

Opponents of the training center have been protesting for over a year by camping out at the site and building platforms in surrounding trees.

They say the $90 million project involves cutting down so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging. They also oppose spending so much money on a facility they say will be used to practice “urban warfare.”

Police officials say the state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent protests against racial injustice after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Kemp called out the National Guard to guard the state Capitol, the governor’s mansion and other public facilities during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and kept them mobilized and providing security at the Capitol well into 2021.

They provided a very visible and heavily armed presence on some days, including after Jan. 6, 2021, when groups had threatened to send armed protesters to every state capitol.

Racial justice demonstrators accused troopers and other state law enforcement officers of unjustifiably using tear gas on at least two different occasions in 2020.

