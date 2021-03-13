State House member quits as county attorney over voting bill

Fleming defended a 2015 effort to purge voter rolls in the Hancock County seat of Sparta. He also wrote an opinion piece in The Augusta Chronicle last November that called mail-in absentee ballots "always-suspect" and likened them to "the shady part of town down near the docks you do not want to wander into because the chance of being shanghaied is significant."

But it was Fleming's involvement in the current effort to restrict voting that prompted protests outside the Hancock County Courthouse on Wednesday before commissioners met. Fleming's district includes parts of Columbia and McDuffie counties, but does not include Hancock County, where the population is 71% African American.

""He's been part of strategic voter suppression, but this year he went all the way over the top with this House bill that he introduced," protester Johnny Thornton told Georgia Public Broadcasting. "Your attorney is supposed to be an advocate, not an adversary. You can't advocate for me and vote to suppress me at the same time."

Another protester, County Coroner Adrick Ingram, told WMAZ-TV that he wanted Fleming fired because of the bill.

“It’s intentionally set forth to decrease the (election) turnout in the African American community,” Ingram said.

Fleming said he had no objection to his forced departure or the politics behind it, although he said protesters “misunderstand” many of its controversial components.