STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring

By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force were first in the other major offensive categories.

The Volunteers' 56-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game.

Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game.

Team defensive leaders are Georgia in scoring (11.3 points per game) and rushing (79.4 yards per game), Air Force in total yards (256.4 per game) and Texas A&M in passing (156.2 ypg).

DeWayne McBride, who set the UAB single-game rushing record with 272 yards against Louisiana Tech, leads the nation in total rushing yards (1,713) and average (155.7 per game).

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is first in passing yards (4,354) and average (362.8 per game).

SMU's Rashee Rice (112.9 per game) holds a narrow edge over Houston's Nathaniel Dell (112.8) in receiving yards per game.

LEG UP

Western Michigan's Nick Mihalic set the school record for punts with 14 against Toledo, the most in an FBS game since Central Michigan's Jack Sheldon punted 15 times against the Rockets in 2018.

Mihalic also set the WMU career record with 242 punts, and his 71 for the season are the ninth-most in the FBS.

STRONG ARMED

Temple's E.J. Warner set the national season high for pass completions when he connected on a school-record 45 of 63 attempts in a loss to East Carolina. Warner's 527 passing yards made him the first Temple quarterback to throw for more than 500 yards.

THE 200 CLUB

UAB's McBride had the nation's top rushing performance with his 272 yards against Louisiana Tech. Six other players had 200-yard games.

East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell carried 27 times for 222 yards against Temple; Texas State's Lincoln Pare ran 28 times for 221 against Louisiana-Lafayette; Michigan's Donovan Edwards carried 22 times and had 206 of his 216 yards against Ohio State in the second half; Arizona's Michael Wiley had 12 carries for 214 yards against Arizona State; and Troy's Kimani Vidal ran 19 times for 208 yards against Arkansas State.

UTAH ONSLAUGHT

Utah turned in one of its most dominant road performances in a 63-21 win at Colorado.

The 63 points tied for the Utes' most in a road conference game since at least 2000. They had 63 at San Diego State in 2008 when they were in the Mountain West.

Utah's 662 total yards against the Buffaloes were its most in any game since 2004 and third all-time, and its 9.9 yards per play were its most against an FBS opponent since at least 2000, according to Sportradar.

CLEMSON COLLAPSE

It was a rare collapse for Clemson in its game against rival South Carolina. The Tigers went into the game 126-2 when leading by 14 points or more at any point in a game under 15th-year coach Dabo Swinney, according to ESPN Stats & Info.The Tigers led 14-0 in the first quarter and lost 31-30.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

