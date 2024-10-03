Starters Max Fried and Joe Musgrove have early exits with apparent injuries in Braves-Padres game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried and San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove both had early exits due to apparent injuries Wednesday night in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series.

Fried was done after two innings. He was hit on his left hip by a comebacker from Fernando Tatis Jr. two batters into the game. He stayed in and got out of a bases-loaded jam. He then allowed five runs on six straight hits with two outs in the second. Dylan Lee took over starting the third.

Musgrove threw two slow curveballs to fall behind Matt Olson 2-1 with two outs in the fourth and was visited by pitching coach Ruben Niebla. Manager Mike Shildt and a trainer joined them and Musgrove came out.