Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The start of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

Major League Baseball will determine whether the game can be played.

“I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

Philadelphia won Game 1 7-6 on Tuesday. The best-of-five series is set to resume with Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday. Thursday is a scheduled off day.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

