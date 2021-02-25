Standoff set as Atlanta mayor won't accept veto override

“I have duty to ensure that my conduct and that of the members of the Executive Branch of the City of Atlanta and any Department thereunder shall not violate the law,” Bottoms wrote.

The administrative order argues that the legislation violates the state Constitution’s gratuities clause, which says governments can't give things away, because the state has already committed to improving Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Bond told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the gratuities cause does not apply and the mayor is abusing her powers.

“That was some of the worst lawyering I’ve ever seen during my time at City Hall,” Bond said.

Some council members warn their could be a court battle, but it's unclear how that might proceed, in part because the same city lawyers usually represent both the mayor and council.

“This thing has been messy since the beginning,” said Carla Smith, who has been on the council for 20 years. “We have never been in a situation like this as far as I can remember.”