Stampley's 16 & 17 carries Troy over Carver College 88-35

Georgia News | 59 minutes ago
Nick Stampley posted 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley tallied 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lift Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College on Monday night.

Zay Williams added 15 points for Troy (5-4), Kam Woods 13 points and Rory Pantophlet had eight rebounds.

Bryson Scott had 10 points for the Cougars and Antwon Ferrell added seven rebounds.

