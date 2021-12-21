Staiti, No. 13 Georgia women coast in final tuneup for SEC

Staiti had 13 points and her only miss in the first half when the Bulldogs (11-1) made 20 of 30 shots and opened a 47-26 lead.

Malury Bates had 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Georgia, which takes a four-game winning streak into the Christmas break and its next game against No. 21 LSU on Dec. 30. Freshman Jillian Hollingshead also had 12 points. Hollingshead was 4 for 4 from the field and the foul line, Bates was 6-of-7 shooting.