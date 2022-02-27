Staiti leads No. 25 Georgia women to 67-58 win over A&M

The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets to put them on top for good midway through the third quarter. She added another inside basket that capped an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 48-37 lead.

Que Morrison scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Georgia (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which holds the sixth-seed in next week's league tournament. The Aggies got within five but Morrison had four in an 8-0 run to wrap it up.