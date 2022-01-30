Staiti leads No. 15 Georgia women past No. 24 Ole Miss 62-52

Staiti sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Rebels (17-4, 5-3) for a sixth straight time and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. It was Staiti's sixth double-double of the season.

Sarah Ashlee Barker pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia. Que Morrison finished with 10 points. Morrison has scored in double figures in 16 of 20 games this season, including all eight conference games.