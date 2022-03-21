Stacey Abrams sues to get unlimited fundraising committee

After signing the law, Kemp created the Georgians First Leadership Committee, raising $2.3 million through January. Abrams said her committee, called One Georgia, has raised an undisclosed amount.

Abrams called the law unconstitutional in court filings, labeling it a “poorly-designed, if potent, scheme for incumbency protection” benefiting Kemp.

“Plaintiffs thus are competing to raise funds with one hand tied behind their backs compared to Gov. Kemp, who effectively enjoys two campaign committees — one of which can raise funds in unlimited amounts as he looks ahead to a competitive statewide election in the foremost swing state in the nation.”

David Emadi, executive secretary of the ethics body, properly called the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, said the commission does not determine whether someone is a party’s nominee or not.

Pressing for a temporary order that the campaign can raise and spend money from One Georgia, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo argued in court papers that “every hour lost is an hour never to come again” in a campaign.

The leadership committees have already been a subject of legal contention in the Republican primary. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sued in federal court, saying Kemp's committee gave the incumbent an unfair advantage.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled in February that Kemp could not spend any more money from the committee during the primary, although he could keep taking in money for the general election. That was only a temporary ruling while Perdue's lawsuit proceeded challenging Kemp's committee as unconstitutional. Kemp is appealing the ruling.