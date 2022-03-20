Stacey Abrams seeks access now to unlimited fundraising

But state Democratic Party chair and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams tweeted Friday that the party now considers Abrams its nominee.

In an email, Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission attorney Robert Lane said state attorneys were working to see whether an affidavit from Williams was “legally sufficient” to declare Abrams the nominee.

David Emadi, executive secretary of the ethics commission, said the commission doesn't determine whether someone is a party's nominee or not.

He said the commission is awaiting guidance from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, both Republicans "regarding whether someone may be considered the nominee before any actual votes are cast or elections certified, and what, if any, effect that would have on that particular election.”

Abrams' campaign argues she must be allowed to compete on an equal footing with Kemp. Abrams already raised $9.2 million between declaring her campaign in December and the Jan. 31 end of the reporting period.

The leadership committees have already been a subject of legal contention in the Republican primary. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sued in federal court, saying Kemp's committee gave the incumbent an unfair advantage.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled in February that Kemp couldn't spend any more money from the committee during the primary, although he could keep taking in money for the general election. That was only a temporary ruling while Perdue's lawsuit proceeded challenging Kemp's committee as unconstitutional. Kemp is appealing the ruling.

Some state lawmakers sought to hobble the committees by banning them from raising money during legislative sessions, in the same way Kemp and incumbent lawmakers can't take donations for their direct committee during sessions. However, the Senate didn't act before a key deadline on a bill by Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Cumming Republican, effectively killing it.