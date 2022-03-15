Stacey Abrams says she's more ready to be Georgia governor

Expanding the Medicaid health insurance program to cover uninsured adults remains the central plank of Abrams platform. In the southwest Georgia town of Cuthbert, Abrams spoke in front of a rural hospital that closed in 2020, saying that Medicaid expansion could have saved it." She called the initiative “biggest economic development project in history” saying it would infuse money and jobs into the state's economy, but said at its base, Medicaid expansion is about a society that takes care of everyone.

“Because the thing of it is, if you are a childless adult in Georgia, no matter how poor you are, you’re not poor enough for Georgia to look out for,” Abrams said.

Abrams also talked about some other parts of her platform, saying she would seek statewide policies on what should be done to help schoolchildren recover from what they missed during the COVID-19 pandemic and do more to promote economic opportunity for all.

“We need a governor who doesn't leave it to every school system to decide what should be done because he's too lazy or too inept to decide what should be done,” she said of COVID-19 recovery. Kemp has deferred to local districts on most instructional policy, part of a long history of local control in Georgia's 180 school districts.

