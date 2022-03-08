Stacey Abrams qualifies for 2022 run for governor in Georgia

Abrams mentioned Medicaid seven times in her brief remarks, underlining the proposed expansion of health insurance coverage as the centerpiece of her and most other Georgia Democrats' platforms in 2022.

Kemp is seeking an expansion that would cover fewer people, which President Joe Biden's administration has refused to approve in part because it requires recipients to work or attend school.

“The meanness and callousness with which Gov. Kemp is approaching the conversation on Medicaid should not be sustainable and it should be rejected by every Georgia who believes in the people of Georgia,” Abrams said.

Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell said “government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families” if Abrams had won in 2018 and pledged that Kemp would block her ambitions to be governor or president.

Others qualifying Tuesday included two state senators seeking statewide office. Republican Butch Miller of Gainesville is running for lieutenant governor while Democrat Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs is running for attorney general.

On the federal level, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock so far has only little-known Democratic primary opposition as he seeks to win a full six-year term. Among Republicans, football great Herschel Walker tops a field of contenders including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Navy veteran and banker Latham Saddler, contractor Kelvin King and state Rep. Josh Clark.

Seven other statewide offices, two Public Service Commission posts, 14 congressional seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats are also on the ballot.

The party primary election is May 24, with party runoffs on June 21 if needed, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams qualifies for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams has no announced opposition for governor for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson