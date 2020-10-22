St. Louis police officers to be wearing body cameras soon

He said the cameras are part of a “very complex and sophisticated” computer system requiring technical adaptations to work with department equipment.

One element still being implemented will allow cameras to be automatically activated when an officer draws a gun or turns on a police car’s emergency lights, Edwards said.

Between Sept. 7 and last week, 654 officers and sergeants were trained on the body cameras and on new cameras being installed in many patrol cars, Edwards said. Due to coronavirus pandemic's social distancing requirements, he said, only 20 people could take part in each session.

Training for commanders and detectives began this week.

Comptroller Darlene Green, who asked for the briefing, said it showed “steady progress toward the final goal.” The Board of Estimate and Apportionment is made up of Mayor Lyda Krewson, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Green.