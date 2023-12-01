Spurs rookie Wembanyama playing against Hawks after status in question with hip tightness

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will play for the Spurs on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks after being listed as questionable with a sore hip.

San Antonio initially listed the No. 1 pick from France as questionable with right hip tightness Wednesday afternoon and his status was still in question 90 minutes before tipoff against Atlanta.

“All these guys want to play every night,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama’s desire to play.