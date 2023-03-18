X

Spurs host the Hawks in non-conference action

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (35-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on the San Antonio Spurs in out-of-conference action.

The Spurs are 12-25 in home games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 2.1.

The Hawks are 16-20 on the road. Atlanta has a 15-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Spurs 125-106 in their last matchup on Feb. 12. Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.7 points for the Spurs. Zach Collins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Young is averaging 27.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devonte' Graham: out (quad), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella), Doug McDermott: out (hip).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

No. 1 seed Purdue falls in one of biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s not-so-secret door to hoops redemption? Players
19h ago

Credit: North Georgia News

Convicted Jan. 6 defendant wants to sell his guns
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man found partially clothed in girl’s bed during Cobb burglary gets 20 years
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man found partially clothed in girl’s bed during Cobb burglary gets 20 years
17h ago

Credit: AP

Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Young, Hawks hand Warriors 10th straight road loss, 127-119
10h ago
Nunge's block seals Xavier's win over Kennesaw St in NCAAs
16h ago
Man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years
22h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE P

INTERVIEW: Fred Kalil grateful for 31 years in Atlanta TV
Today’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Games
23h ago
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top