Spurs host the Hawks in non-conference action

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Spurs 125-106 in their last matchup on Feb. 12. Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.7 points for the Spurs. Zach Collins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Young is averaging 27.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devonte' Graham: out (quad), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella), Doug McDermott: out (hip).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.